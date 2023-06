RCAF helicopter involved in incident near Ottawa River

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its military helicopters has been involved in an unspecified incident while operating in eastern Ontario early this morning.

The Air Force says a CH-147 Chinook helicopter is involved.

The incident took place just after midnight near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of a Canadian Armed Forces military base near Petawawa, Ont.

It’s unclear how many people were on board.

The Air Force says first responders have arrived and are working in the area.

Petawawa is about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The RCAF is aware of an incident involving a CH147 Chinook helicopter that was operating near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa at approximately 12:10 a.m. local time. First responders are currently on scene. More information will be provided as available. pic.twitter.com/MlYaZQmQlG — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) June 20, 2023