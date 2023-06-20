Menu

Canada

RCAF helicopter involved in incident near Ottawa River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 8:01 am
RCAF View image in full screen
The Royal Canadian Air Force roundel is illuminated on a building at CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont. on Feb. 6, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press file photo
The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its military helicopters has been involved in an unspecified incident while operating in eastern Ontario early this morning.

The Air Force says a CH-147 Chinook helicopter is involved.

The incident took place just after midnight near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of a Canadian Armed Forces military base near Petawawa, Ont.

It’s unclear how many people were on board.

The Air Force says first responders have arrived and are working in the area.

Petawawa is about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

