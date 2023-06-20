Liberals hold onto seat in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Anna Gainey easily won Monday’s byelection in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, picking up the seat previously held by Marc Garneau.

A former president of the Liberal party, Gainey beat nine opponents with just over 50 per cent of the vote. Mathew Kaminski from the Conservative Party and the Greens Party’s Jonathan Pedneault, each received just over 13 per cent of the vote.

The seat was left vacant by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who served as Minister of Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs under Justin Trudeau.

In 2021 Garneau was dropped from cabinet despite being re-elected to the House2. He announced his retirement this past March.

NDG—Westmount was one of four federal byelections held Monday across the country in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Early results suggest the Liberals and the Conservatives will each hold onto the two seats they already had going into the by-election.

— with files from the Canadian Press