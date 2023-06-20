Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberals hold onto seat in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 7:19 am
Liberal candidate Anna Gainey addresses her supporters as she leads the federal by-election in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding Monday, June 19, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Liberal candidate Anna Gainey addresses her supporters as she leads the federal by-election in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding Monday, June 19, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Liberal Anna Gainey easily won Monday’s byelection in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, picking up the seat previously held by Marc Garneau.

A former president of the Liberal party, Gainey beat nine opponents with just over 50 per cent of the vote. Mathew Kaminski from the Conservative Party and the Greens Party’s Jonathan Pedneault, each received just over 13 per cent of the vote.

The seat was left vacant by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who served as Minister of Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs under Justin Trudeau.

In 2021 Garneau was dropped from cabinet despite being re-elected to the House2. He announced his retirement this past March.

NDG—Westmount was one of four federal byelections held Monday across the country in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Early results suggest the Liberals and the Conservatives will each hold onto the two seats they already had going into the by-election.

— with files from the Canadian Press

More on Politics
ElectionNDGByelectionWestmountMarc GarneaufederalCanada byelectionAnna Gaineybyelection resultsNotre-Dame-de-Grace in Westmount
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content