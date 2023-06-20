Oshawa gets reduced speed limit in select neighbourhoods to enhance community safety

Send this page to someone via email

In a bid to prioritize the safety of its residents, the City of Oshawa, Ont., has implemented reduced speed limits in select neighbourhoods.

This initiative aims to improve road safety by lowering the maximum speed limits from 50 km/h to 40 km/h throughout five select neighbourhoods.

Each neighbourhood has been carefully selected to ensure maximum impact on road safety. The boundaries for the affected neighbourhoods are as follows:

· Ward 1 – Conlin Rd. E., Townline Rd. N., Taunton Rd. E., and Harmony Rd. N. (map),

· Ward 2 – Taunton Rd. E., Ritson Rd. N., Rossland Rd. E., and Simcoe St. S. (map),

· Ward 3 – Aldsworth Cres., Townline Rd. N., Adelaide Ave. E., and Langford St. (map),

· Ward 4 – Adelaide Ave. E., Ritson Rd., John St., and the Oshawa Creek (map), and

· Ward 5 – Cherrydown Dr., Townline Rd. S., Bloor St. E., and Grandview St. S. (map).

To ensure clear communication and compliance with the new speed limits, the city encloses prominently-installed “40 km/h Area” signage at the entrances and exits of each neighbourhood. These signs serve as a visible reminder to drivers that reduced speed limits are in effect within the designated areas.

Ward 4 city councilor Derek Giberson said the reduced speed limits are just the first step towards creating a safer and more secure community.

“It’s really about trying to find many different pieces of the puzzle and [the reduced speed limit is] not going to fix everything. I think we’re going to have to look at what is the next step,” he said.

The councillor hints that the city’s next steps will be introducing “some other traffic calming tools” to make the city residents adhere to the rules.

“If the road is designed to feel like 50 [km/h] is safe the problem we [might] run into is…[the] driver’s behaviour might not change. So, we [might] need to [find the] missing…piece of the equation…to continue to fix the speed problem,” he said.

The implementation of the 40 km/h speed limit is the result of a pilot program, which was recommended and approved based on the City’s recently updated Neighbourhood Traffic Management Guide.

The guide, revised in 2022, underwent an extensive two-phase process of public consultations, ensuring that the community’s input and concerns were considered.