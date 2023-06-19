Saskatoon Ward boundary public engagement begins Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Public engagement around Saskatoon’s ward boundaries begins Tuesday as the city looks at several options to reconfigure boundaries.

The first session begins at City Hall’s committee room E from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the first of two public engagement sessions, with the second being held sometime in September.

View image in full screen Ward boundaries in Saskatoon as of 2020. City of Saskatoon

The city said Wards 2 and 7 are outside of the 10 per cent population variance threshold, with Ward 2 being under the limit and Ward 7 being over the limit.

Three options are on the table, with the Municipal Wards Commission saying it has considered things like current and future population density, geographic barriers, limiting change, communities of interest, and maintaining neighbourhood boundaries.

“Changing ward boundaries to ensure all ten wards comply with the legislated population range could affect the Community Association you belong to, or the City Councillor you’ve had to date – we know this is important to residents,” read a city release.

It was noted that a municipal election and school board trustee election will be held in November 2024, and ward boundary reviews need to be completed 180 days before a general municipal election.