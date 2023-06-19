Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatoon Ward boundary public engagement begins Tuesday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 2:57 pm
Public engagement begins around ward boundaries in Saskatoon on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Public engagement begins around ward boundaries in Saskatoon on Tuesday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public engagement around Saskatoon’s ward boundaries begins Tuesday as the city looks at several options to reconfigure boundaries.

The first session begins at City Hall’s committee room E from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the first of two public engagement sessions, with the second being held sometime in September.

Ward boundaries in Saskatoon as of 2020. View image in full screen
Ward boundaries in Saskatoon as of 2020. City of Saskatoon

The city said Wards 2 and 7 are outside of the 10 per cent population variance threshold, with Ward 2 being under the limit and Ward 7 being over the limit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Three options are on the table, with the Municipal Wards Commission saying it has considered things like current and future population density, geographic barriers, limiting change, communities of interest, and maintaining neighbourhood boundaries.

“Changing ward boundaries to ensure all ten wards comply with the legislated population range could affect the Community Association you belong to, or the City Councillor you’ve had to date – we know this is important to residents,” read a city release.

It was noted that a municipal election and school board trustee election will be held in November 2024, and ward boundary reviews need to be completed 180 days before a general municipal election.

More on Politics
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCity of SaskatoonElectionsPopulationPublic Engagementward boundary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content