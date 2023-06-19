Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. museum says Juneteenth is an opportunity to educate

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 3:35 pm
Carol LaFayette-Boyd, volunteer executive director at the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum, said he U.S. holiday known as Juneteenth is an opportunity to learn about the history of slavery. View image in full screen
Carol LaFayette-Boyd, volunteer executive director at the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum, said he U.S. holiday known as Juneteenth is an opportunity to learn about the history of slavery. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and while it isn’t recognized in Canada, it is still an opportunity to learn about the history of slavery.

“My great-grandmother was born in 1870 and was still treated like a slave. She had scars on her back because of being treated like a slave. That would have probably been in the early 1880s and that was already twenty years after slavery had ended,” said Carol LaFayette-Boyd, volunteer executive director at the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum.

Click to play video: 'Juneteenth observed as official end to slavery, now officially a U.S. holiday'
Juneteenth observed as official end to slavery, now officially a U.S. holiday

The emancipation order was given by Major General Gordon Granger in Texas on June 19, 1865, after the Civil War.

Story continues below advertisement

“Knowing what happened before is something that people will recognize why some people still suffer,” said LaFayette-Boyd. “It was only 150-something years ago so there’s a real history passed down to descendants of those slaves.”

She noted the beginning of freedom did not mark the end of discrimination.

“I know it’s still here. I lived in the United States and I always wanted to be home because I always felt like a human being in Saskatchewan whereas in the United States, I recognized myself as a Black person when we should just all be able to look at ourselves as another human being.”

Trending Now

She said during her first trip to Virginia in 1965 she saw a ‘whites only’ sign hanging outside a store.

“When people are educated, they may be better able to not make the same kind of mistakes that were made, to treat people without dignity and respect,” LaFayette-Boyd said. “I would hope people embrace the idea of Juneteenth and recognize it as another opportunity to learn that these are some of the things that we don’t want to see again happen in the world.”

Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Carol LaFayette-Boyd'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Carol LaFayette-Boyd
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsBlack HistorySlaveryJuneteenthEmancipationHistory Of SlaveryU.S. holidayAfrican-American Historyregina juneteenthsaskatoon juneteenth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content