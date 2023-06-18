Menu

Crime

2 dead, 3 injured in mass shooting at Gorge Ampitheatre music festival

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 4:34 pm
Click to play video: '2 dead in mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre music festival'
2 dead in mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre music festival
WATCH: Two people are dead and three are injured after a mass shooting in Washington at the Beyond Wonderland music festival.
Two people have died after a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

According to police, the shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the camping grounds area of Beyond Wonderland, an EDM music festival.

“There was a report of shots fired from people in the crowd. The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” Kyle Foreman said, a Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, in a press conference.

“Law enforcement moved into the area to track him down.

“The shooter continued to shoot randomly into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.”

Three other people were injured in the shooting, including the shooter himself, police said.

The victims have not been named as of Sunday 12 p.m. Police did not mention any motive for the shooting.

Day two of the festival has been cancelled. The incident took place in the small city of George, Wash., 239 kilometres east of Seattle.

— with files from Associated Press

