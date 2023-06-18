Menu

Canada

Weekend Highway 103 crash near Bridgewater, N.S., results in four deaths

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2023 1:52 pm
Four people have died in a three-car collision on a major highway in southern Nova Scotia.
Four people have died in a three-car collision on a major highway in southern Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Four people have died in a three-car collision on a major highway in southern Nova Scotia.

RCMP say they were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 103 near Maitland, about eight kilometres east of Bridgewater, on Saturday evening.

Investigators say the crash occurred when a west-bound Ford Escape crossed the centre of the road and collided with an east-bound Toyota Tacoma, and seconds later, a Honda Civic, also travelling east-bound, crashed into the Tacoma.

The driver of the Escape, a 71-year-old man from Bridgewater, and his two 66-year-old female passengers all died as a result of the collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the Tacoma, a 31-year-old man from Chester Basin, was also killed in the crash. An RCMP collision analyst went to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours between exits 11 and 12 and has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.

