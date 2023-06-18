Menu

Canada

Ferry travel between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia on hold due to technical issues with ship

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2023 12:58 pm
Ferry travel between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been cancelled until at least Wednesday morning due to technical problems with the service's sole vessel, the MV Confederation. View image in full screen
Ferry travel between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been cancelled until at least Wednesday morning due to technical problems with the service's sole vessel, the MV Confederation. Northumberland Ferries
Ferry travel between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been cancelled until at least Wednesday morning due to technical problems with the service’s sole vessel, the MV Confederation.

The cancellation of the trips between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I. marks the second time this month that crossings were stopped due to problems with the vessel.

A spokesman for Northumberland Ferries has said the company is awaiting the arrival of a replacement engine part.

In the meantime, travellers who want to leave or depart the Island can drive on the Confederation Bridge or take an airplane.

Last July, the service’s other vessel, MV Holiday Island, was put out of service permanently by a fire in its engine room that forced about 230 passengers to leave the ship near its Wood Islands terminal.

The company said on social media that customers should contact the call centre or check social media to see when service on the MV Confederation is resuming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

