Man in life-threatening condition after Lake Ontario distress call in Toronto

A man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after an incident in Lake Ontario on Saturday evening.

Toronto police’s marine rescue unit was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. June 17 to reports of someone in distress by the city’s waterfront. Police responded to the east of Humber Bay Park.

Rescuers found a body in the water, police said in a tweet. A man was pulled from the lake and life-saving measures took place.

Toronto paramedics told Global News he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Medics had no information regarding his age or the circumstances leading up to the distress call.