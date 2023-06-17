Man seriously injured in Mississauga, Ont. industrial accident

Send this page to someone via email

A man has suffered serious injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said an industrial accident was reported around Atlantic Drive and Britannia Road before 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will conduct an investigation.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the injuries.