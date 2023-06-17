Hundreds take to Halifax streets celebrating historic Ratha Yatra Festival

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Halifax on Saturday to chant, dance, and dine as they took part in one of the oldest and largest Hindu celebrations.

The Ratha Yatra Festival, also known as the Festival of the Chariots, has been celebrated by millions worldwide between June and July for thousands of years. This year’s parade was organized by Halifax’s branch of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), a Hindu religious organization, for its second year in the city.

Vrnda Devi Dasi, a supervisor for the group hosting the celebration, said despite it being only her second time in Halifax she was “really happy” to see the number of people out in good spirits.

“This is the second time Halifax has hosted this festival, which is taking over all across the world,” she said, adding that it exclusively took place in one Indian city for about 5,000 years before it expanded further internationally into cities like London, U.K. and San Francisco in the mid-1970s.

Dasi added that one of the most interesting takeaways from the day’s events was the noticeable diversity in the turnout.

“Here today, there are a lot of people whose background is from India … but there’s also people who’ve embraced this festival and tradition from Ukraine … they’re Christan devotees from Ukraine but there with us now,” she said. “There’s just so much variety and diversity.”

View image in full screen Participants surrounded the wooden chariot as it’s carried throughout the city streets.

Attendees gathered around noon near Citadel Hill before making their way throughout the city, while a decorative chariot followed closely behind as participants held onto an attached rope to guide the carriage through the streets.

Sitting inside the moving chariot is a 3-foot, wooden-carved deity that is referred to as Lord Jagannatha. This wooden icon is integral to the festival’s purpose, as it is typically carried to a nearby temple where it resides for a week.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage also made an appearance to share some words of supporting during the day’s events.

“I’m very honoured and humbled to be able to celebrate here with you today, so I wish you all the very best,” said Savage as he stood alongside some of the festival organizers.

Divy Ainsu Jan, one of the many in attendance, said this is his second time participating in a Ratha Yatri Festival, with his first being in Halifax last summer.

“We are trying to replicate the (event in India) in Halifax,” he said. “I think there are more than 2,000 people joining today and there will be food after the whole process.”

Jan said his favourite part of the day’s activities is helping “pull the chariot of the god. Everybody’s welcome.”

Dasi said she spent the whole night, alongside 40 other organizers, cooking enough vegetarian and vegan meals to feed up to about 3000 people, which were offered free of charge to those in attendance on Saturday afternoon.

“Sometimes people don’t go to temples, but once a year, the representation of god in the temple comes out to see the people,” said Dasi, referring to the significance of the chariot-carrying activity. “The lord that goes on this journey is Jagannatha, which means ‘the lord of the universe’ … it’s not limited to any one sector or denomination.”

According to the Halifax organization’s website, the chariot celebration originated in the ancient city of Puri, India, where the main gathering is held every year.

The day’s events of parading, cultural performances, children’s activities, yoga, and Indian cuisine are expected to run until 7 p.m.

— With files from Vanessa Wright