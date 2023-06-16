Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Jazz Festival underway in the Queen City

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 8:33 pm
Christie-Anne Blondeau, vocalist, and Fred Foerster, bassist, performing at this year’s Jazz Festival. View image in full screen
Christie-Anne Blondeau, vocalist, and Fred Foerster, bassist, performing at this year’s Jazz Festival. Jenelle Lippai / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Jazz Festival is officially underway, with one of the headliners being a Queen City local: Resonance.

Since performing together for the past seven years, Resonance has found what sets them apart from other jazz bands.

“There’s nothing like us in the city here, or at least for quite a ways away,” said Christie-Anne Blondeau, vocalist for Resonance, something they attribute to their style.

“We’re authentic, but we also do covers so people recognize it.”

When it comes to doing covers, the duo emphasized the importance of expanding their horizon as a band through trying out several genres. Whether it be pop, country, or jazz, Resonance has done it all.

For their final show on Sunday, the pair plans to perform in both English and French.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have French in our show,” explained Blondeau. “I’m French-Canadian, so we also have that cultural factor,” which they argue makes them a perfect fit for Jazz Festival, as they bring in performers from across the globe.

This diversity also gives the audience and attendees an opportunity to find new interests when it comes to all things jazz.

Trending Now

This year’s festival will be wrapping up Sunday, with Resonance playing the closing performance on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'The Curst musical inspired by a Regina band'
The Curst musical inspired by a Regina band
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsLive MusicJazzLocal Artistslocal bandsRegina Jazz FestivalRegina local music
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content