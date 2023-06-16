Regina Jazz Festival underway in the Queen City

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Jazz Festival is officially underway, with one of the headliners being a Queen City local: Resonance.

Since performing together for the past seven years, Resonance has found what sets them apart from other jazz bands.

“There’s nothing like us in the city here, or at least for quite a ways away,” said Christie-Anne Blondeau, vocalist for Resonance, something they attribute to their style.

“We’re authentic, but we also do covers so people recognize it.”

When it comes to doing covers, the duo emphasized the importance of expanding their horizon as a band through trying out several genres. Whether it be pop, country, or jazz, Resonance has done it all.

For their final show on Sunday, the pair plans to perform in both English and French.

“We have French in our show,” explained Blondeau. “I’m French-Canadian, so we also have that cultural factor,” which they argue makes them a perfect fit for Jazz Festival, as they bring in performers from across the globe.

This diversity also gives the audience and attendees an opportunity to find new interests when it comes to all things jazz.

This year’s festival will be wrapping up Sunday, with Resonance playing the closing performance on Sunday at 2 p.m.