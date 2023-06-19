Okanagan weather: Wet end to spring and start to summer

Spring will end on a cooler note this year.
The chance of showers lingered throughout Monday while temperatures were expected to climb back into the upper teens.
Then steadier, much-needed rain is anticipated throughout the day on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low teens.
Snow is possible at elevations above 1,600 metres Tuesday night and a special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector.
Summer will officially begin Wednesday morning at 7:57 p.m. with a damp, cooler day ahead and a daytime high in the low 20s C.
A mix of sun and cloud will return to the region for the first days of summer Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the mid-20s C.
Temperatures will continue their climb into the upper 20s C for the last weekend of June and first weekend of summer with a chance of showers returning.
