Weather

Okanagan weather: Wet end to spring and start to summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 2:13 pm
Steadier showers and high elevation show slides into the Okanagan to finish spring. View image in full screen
Steadier showers and high elevation show slides into the Okanagan to finish spring. SkyTracker Weather
Spring will end on a cooler note this year.

The chance of showers lingered throughout Monday while temperatures were expected to climb back into the upper teens.

Then steadier, much-needed rain is anticipated throughout the day on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low teens.

Snow is possible at elevations above 1,600 metres Tuesday night and a special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector.

Summer will officially begin Wednesday morning at 7:57 p.m. with a damp, cooler day ahead and a daytime high in the low 20s C.

A mix of sun and cloud will return to the region for the first days of summer Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the mid-20s C.

Temperatures will continue their climb into the upper 20s C for the last weekend of June and first weekend of summer with a chance of showers returning.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
