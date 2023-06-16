Menu

Politics

House of Commons adopts hybrid workplace rules permanently

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 1:57 pm
Parliament to allow MPs to participate virtually after contentious vote on hybrid sittings
The House of Commons passed a motion Thursday evening to keep hybrid workplace rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means members of Parliament can attend sittings and committee meetings virtually, and keep voting through an app.

The final vote on government House leader Mark Holland’s motion passed 171 to 137, with support from most Liberal and NDP MPs.

Most Conservatives and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against it.

Coronavirus: Hybrid model, distanced voting to be used for resumption of parliament, Trudeau says

Holland has said MPs should be able to continue their work while also attending important events in their ridings or dealing with personal and family matters, arguing that people such as young parents may now be more attracted to a life in Parliament.

Detractors have said that in-person proceedings produce the best decisions and discourse, while virtual hearings have been costly to simultaneous language interpreters’ health.

Reports of hearing injuries from translators increased after hybrid rules came into force.

In February, a tribunal ruled the government breached the labour code by failing to protect interpreters from workplace injuries.

New rules have been created to standardize the type of headsets and microphones used by committee witnesses and MPs when they are participating remotely.

COVID-19House of CommonsParliamentMark HollandhybridHouse of Commons voting onlineHybrid voting
© 2023 The Canadian Press

