Sask. STARS Lottery Bonus Prize deadline lands at midnight Friday

The deadline for the STARS Home Lottery Bonus Prize is on the horizon for Saskatchewan residents looking to buy tickets.

Terry Strunk, chief fundraising and brand officer the remote ambulance service, said people need to buy tickets before midnight Friday to be eligible to win a $100,000 travel credit or $80,000 cash.

Over 1,600 prizes are up for grabs, and Strunk said the money goes towards a good cause.

“This lottery funds about one third of that $10.5 million we have to raise every year,” Strunk said. “It’s critical.”

STARS requires about $21 million to operate in Saskatchewan, with half of it being funded by the province. Strunk said the money goes towards funding every mission STARS goes out on, equipment, board, medications, and everything else that it takes to operate STARS.

The lottery has several draws, including early-bird and 50/50 draws. Prizes include vacations, vehicles and two dream homes, one in Saskatoon and the other was located in Spruce Creek Estate just outside Regina.

Strunk said tickets for the main draw are $60 and 50/50 tickets are $10.

Strunk emphasized the importance of STARS, especially for those who live in rural and remote parts of Saskatchewan.

“There are still a lot of people in this province that live, work and play hours away from the nearest emergency room.”

Strunk said STARS offers critical care for anyone who may need it in remote areas of the province.

“When something happens — and you don’t know when, and God forbid we hope it doesn’t — but when it happens you need early access to the critical care, and that’s what STARS delivers.”

The Early Bird Draw is on July 7, with the final draw on July 27.