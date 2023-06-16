Fire cuts power at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg has prompted the use of its emergency power systems.

A spokesperson for Shared Health confirmed a fire in the electrical room of HSC’s Ann Thomas Building occurred just after 3 a.m. Friday morning.

“All emergency power systems operated correctly and continue to operate,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The fire cut power to multiple areas of HSC and the Thoracic Clinic sustained water damage, while the area which disinfects and sterilizes medical equipment was damaged by smoke and the response from fire crews, the statement said.

“Many elective and non-urgent surgeries originally scheduled for today may be postponed,” Shared Health said. Emergency surgeries will still proceed.

HSC is still open to the public and regular operations continue as crews work to restore power, the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze; the cause is under investigation.