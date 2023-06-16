Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire cuts power at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 12:05 pm
Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg has prompted the use of its emergency power systems.

A spokesperson for Shared Health confirmed a fire in the electrical room of HSC’s Ann Thomas Building occurred just after 3 a.m. Friday morning.

“All emergency power systems operated correctly and continue to operate,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The fire cut power to multiple areas of HSC and the Thoracic Clinic sustained water damage, while the area which disinfects and sterilizes medical equipment was damaged by smoke and the response from fire crews, the statement said.

“Many elective and non-urgent surgeries originally scheduled for today may be postponed,” Shared Health said. Emergency surgeries will still proceed.

HSC is still open to the public and regular operations continue as crews work to restore power, the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze; the cause is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care'
Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceHealth Sciences Centreshared healthHSC WinnipegHospital FireManitoba hospitalAnn Thomas Building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content