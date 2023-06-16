Cost to replace Peterborough Memorial Centre jumps to $107M as site search continues

The cost to replace the Peterborough Memorial Centre with a new major sport and event facility has jumped nearly 50 per cent in five years to $107 million from $72.1 million, according to a consultant’s report.

On Monday, Peterborough city council during its general committee meeting will receive and review a staff update on the status of a study for a major sport and event centre to replace the Memorial Centre, which first opened in 1956.

The initial feasibility study by Sierra Planning and Management estimated in 2018 that a new 5,800-seat facility would cost about $72.1 million. It was to be $85 million if the project included an additional community ice pad.

As part of the 2018 feasibility study, the consultant proposed a facility comparable to several others in Ontario including the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines (a 5,300-seat facility which cost $50 million in 2014) or the K-Rock Centre in Kingston (a 5,200-seat, $43-million facility built in 2008).

However, the report by Sheldon Laidman, commissioner of community services, notes that due to inflation and other costs, a new facility would today cost $107 million or $127 million with an extra ice pad — costs that are 48 per cent higher in just five years.

“It is important to note that this is in 2023 dollar figures and any construction will see additional inflationary costs according to whatever construction timeline is eventually approved,” Laidman said.

But Laidman’s report notes that an additional community ice pad is no longer required since a new twin-pad area at Morrow Park was approved. Construction continues on that project which also has left space for the possible future addition of a swimming pool.

Location

As a result of the twin-pad project, Morrow Park is no longer a site candidate for a new sport and event facility. The site was the consultant’s leading suggestion in 2018.

Sierra Planning in previous updates featured sites in the downtown, including No Frills on George Street, the city’s public works garage, and Market Plaza on Townsend Street and extending to George Street, and James Stevenson Park.

The city’s new Official Plan has a key focus on growth in the downtown and Laidman’s report recommends that the search for a site “be focussed only on the downtown area.”

The report says if a site is chosen, the city would then “undertake necessary discussions” with relevant landowners and potential development interest for land on or surrounding the selected site.

As for paying for the project, the report says council could direct staff to explore options such as municipal ownership, non-arms length municipal agency operations or a private section operation (fee for service) or even a private ownership and operation.

Laidman’s report recommends that council provide Sierra Planning with $353,000 to update its 2018 feasibility study, including updating capital works costs and new estimates of future capital needs at the Memorial Centre and continue a site review with a smaller project scope given a community ice pad is no longer necessary.

