Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia man who served 16 years after wrongful conviction dead at 67

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released'
Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released
It took nearly 18 years behind bars before Glen Assoun could share the details of his story. Jesse Thomas has more – Jul 17, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lawyer for Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who served 16 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, confirmed today that his longtime client has died.

Sean MacDonald says Assoun, 67, died suddenly Wednesday night while he was at a restaurant in Dartmouth, N.S.

Assoun was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in September 1999 for the stabbing death of Brenda Lee Anne Way in Dartmouth — a crime that has yet to be solved.

One of Assoun’s lawyers began reviewing the case, and he persuaded the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted to take it on in 2010.

In 2014, the federal Justice Department said a preliminary assessment determined there could have been a miscarriage of justice, and an in-depth investigation was ordered before Assoun was released from prison with conditions in November 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

In March 2019, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court dismissed Assoun’s conviction, and he later agreed to an undisclosed compensation deal with the Nova Scotia and federal governments in March 2021.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Federal Justice Minister Lametti says Nova Scotia should deal with Assoun Case'
Federal Justice Minister Lametti says Nova Scotia should deal with Assoun Case

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

More on Canada
JusticeObituaryobitWrongful ConvictionGlen AssounBrenda WaySean MacDonaldAssounglen assoun deadglen assoun obitglen assoun obituary
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content