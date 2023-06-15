Menu

Health

Manitoba combining psychiatric pilot projects to improve rural, remote mental health supports

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 1:09 pm
The Manitoba Legislature is shown in Winnipeg,. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislature is shown in Winnipeg,. The Canadian Press/JGW
The province says a new program that combines two previously successful psychiatric care pilot projects will reduce barriers to those in need.

Manitoba’s community wellness minister, Janice Morley-Lecomte, announced the Rural Emergent Telepsychiatry and Integrated Virtual Ward Program, which will receive $2.4 million in annual funding, Thursday.

Morley-Lecomte said the program will ultimately improve access to mental health and crisis supports for Manitobans in rural and remote areas.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased mental health issues across Manitoba and Canada, and Manitobans in rural communities and First Nations face distinct challenges in accessing the services they need, when and where they need them,” said Morley-Lecomte in a release.

“We are investing in an innovative initiative that allows these individuals timely access to crisis stabilization and psychiatric care without leaving their communities and support networks, keeping them close to home as they seek wellness and recovery.”

The program will allow those unable to meet a psychiatrist in person to do so through secure videoconferencing.

The two pilot projects — a virtual crisis stabilization unit (vCSU) and emergent telepsychiatry services (ETS) — were both launched in 2021, and have helped more than 1,500 Manitobans collectively, the province said, with upwards of 1,000 people in crisis being admitted to the vCSU and almost 550 calls for service to the ETS.

Trending Now

Integrating the two projects into a single program is expected to further streamline and improve the delivery and efficiency of services.

