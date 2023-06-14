Menu

Canada

Minimal damage caused by business fire in Brandon, officials say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 6:11 pm
Brandon Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire along with police on June 13, at a business. The fire was contained with minimal damage.
Brandon Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire along with police on June 13, at a business. The fire was contained with minimal damage. brandon.ca
First responders in Brandon responded to a fire at a business Tuesday night.

The city’s fire and emergency services, and police, received a report of a fire at a business in the 600 block of 9th street, at 10 p.m. on June 13. Officials said the fire was contained to a small area on a set of outdoor stairs, leading to the back lane. It caused only minimal damage.

An investigation revealed a broken glass bottle at the scene. Officials said that is believed to have contained liquid accelerant.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345 or https://www.brandon.ca/police-contact/police-contact.

Click to play video: 'Brandon Fire Department on derelict buildings in Westman'
Brandon Fire Department on derelict buildings in Westman
PoliceFireManitobaFirst RespondersBrandonFirst ResponderEmegency services
