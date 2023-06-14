Minimal damage caused by business fire in Brandon, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

First responders in Brandon responded to a fire at a business Tuesday night.

The city’s fire and emergency services, and police, received a report of a fire at a business in the 600 block of 9th street, at 10 p.m. on June 13. Officials said the fire was contained to a small area on a set of outdoor stairs, leading to the back lane. It caused only minimal damage.

An investigation revealed a broken glass bottle at the scene. Officials said that is believed to have contained liquid accelerant.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345 or https://www.brandon.ca/police-contact/police-contact.