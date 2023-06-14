Menu

Health

Suicide prevention: Coroner says family, friends should be involved in mental health care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 5:02 pm
A Quebec coroner says the province's Health Department needs to do more to involve friends and family members in the treatment of people suffering from mental health issues and addictions in order to prevent suicides.
A Quebec coroner says the province's Health Department needs to do more to involve friends and family members in the treatment of people suffering from mental health issues and addictions in order to prevent suicides. A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at an Ontario hospital, Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Chris Young/The Canadian Press
A Quebec coroner says the province’s Health Department should do more to involve friends and family members in the treatment of people suffering from mental health issues and addictions in order to prevent suicides.

Coroner Julie-Kim Godin says that consent forms used in the health-care system should be changed to ask people whether they agree to have their medical information shared with loved ones, who she says often want to help but are frequently shut out of the treatment process.

The recommendation is one of 63 directed at the Health Department, regional health authorities, police and other organizations in a wide-ranging report on suicides in the province.

Click to play video: 'Proposed suicide prevention legislation aims to save lives'
Proposed suicide prevention legislation aims to save lives
Story continues below advertisement

Godin investigated five suicides in a public inquest that was called in 2019.

Godin says all five individuals expressed suicidal ideas before taking their own lives, and there were often missed opportunities for better treatment.

She says the provincial government should also review the legal framework around the sharing of confidential medical information between health and social services professionals.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide PreventionDepression HurtsKids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868, and the Trans Lifeline 1-877-330-6366 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

Suicide PreventionQuebec coronerQuebec mental healthhealth care consentQuebec suicide preventionQuebec suicidesSuicide prevention recommendations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

