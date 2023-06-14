Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OutSaskatoon to receive $50K funding investment from United Way

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 3:27 pm
OutSaskatoon has worked to curb homelessness through Pride Home, a safe space for queer and trans youth. . View image in full screen
OutSaskatoon has worked to curb homelessness through Pride Home, a safe space for queer and trans youth. . Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The United Way of Saskatoon and area will announce additional funding for OutSaskatoon on June 15 at the Welcome to the Gaybourhood Community BBQ.

The extra $50,000 for OutSaskatoon programming and services will bring up the total funding for 2023-2024 to $124,000.

“We are committed to supporting our community partners to create safe and welcoming spaces for all of Saskatoon’s citizens, and to offer important and valued programming. Housing insecurity is an issue that affects many people, but locating safe housing can be much more challenging when you are a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. This investment continues United Way of Saskatoon and Area’s long history of giving and community investment,” said United Way CEO Sheri Benson.

OutSaskatoon has worked to curb homelessness through Pride Home, a safe space for queer and trans youth.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Outrage after couple unleashes anti-trans tirade at 9-year-old during Kelowna track meet'
Outrage after couple unleashes anti-trans tirade at 9-year-old during Kelowna track meet
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsOUTSaskatoonSaskatoon PrideSaskatoon Homelesssaskatoon homeless servicesSaskatoon United Way
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content