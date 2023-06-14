OutSaskatoon to receive $50K funding investment from United Way

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way of Saskatoon and area will announce additional funding for OutSaskatoon on June 15 at the Welcome to the Gaybourhood Community BBQ.

The extra $50,000 for OutSaskatoon programming and services will bring up the total funding for 2023-2024 to $124,000.

“We are committed to supporting our community partners to create safe and welcoming spaces for all of Saskatoon’s citizens, and to offer important and valued programming. Housing insecurity is an issue that affects many people, but locating safe housing can be much more challenging when you are a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. This investment continues United Way of Saskatoon and Area’s long history of giving and community investment,” said United Way CEO Sheri Benson.

OutSaskatoon has worked to curb homelessness through Pride Home, a safe space for queer and trans youth.