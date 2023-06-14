Ontario man dies in industrial accident at Northeast Nutrition in Truro, N.S.

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating after a 55-year-old man died in an industrial accident at a fish feed mill in Truro, N.S.

Truro Police Service said officers responded Tuesday evening to Northeast Nutrition on Willow Street, along with Truro Fire Service and EHS.

“A 55-year-old male from Ontario suffered fatal injuries when a load of material shifted, trapping the male,” police said in a news release.

“We have contacted the deceased’s family in Ontario. However, his name is being withheld pending additional notifications.”

Police are assisting the department of labour in their investigation.