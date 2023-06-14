Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario man dies in industrial accident at Northeast Nutrition in Truro, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: June 13'
Global News at 6 Halifax: June 13
Global News at 6 Halifax from June 13, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating after a 55-year-old man died in an industrial accident at a fish feed mill in Truro, N.S.

Truro Police Service said officers responded Tuesday evening to Northeast Nutrition on Willow Street, along with Truro Fire Service and EHS.

“A 55-year-old male from Ontario suffered fatal injuries when a load of material shifted, trapping the male,” police said in a news release.

“We have contacted the deceased’s family in Ontario. However, his name is being withheld pending additional notifications.”

Police are assisting the department of labour in their investigation.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia families say more to be done for safety in the workplace'
Nova Scotia families say more to be done for safety in the workplace
Advertisement
More on Canada
Workplace DeathIndustrial AccidentWorkplace InjuryWorkplace IncidentTruro Police ServiceNova Scotia Department of LabourNS Department of LabourTruro Fire Serviceindustrial accident TruroNortheast Nutrition
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content