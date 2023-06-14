Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wascana Pool waterslides constantly closed due to tempting shut off button

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 2:13 pm
The emergency shut off at the new Wascana Pool is causing the closure of waterslides. View image in full screen
The emergency shut off at the new Wascana Pool is causing the closure of waterslides. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The new Wascana Pool, one of the most anticipated City of Regina projects in years, has been open to the public for over a week, but in that time, people have found a few problems with the new build.

Perhaps the most prominent at the moment is the continuing closure of the waterslides due to a publicly accessible emergency shut-off button.

Nearly every day since the pool opened, the water slides have been shut down because someone has pushed the emergency shut-off button at the base of the slides.

“It’s the perfect height for kids to hit it, and I’m not surprised it’s hit often,” said pool goer Emma Dick. “It just looks like a button that wants to be pushed.”

Robin Michon has a similar view of the situation.

“You want it to be accessible, but it just looks too bright and red,” she said. “If I was little, I would push it too.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, after multiple shut-offs, the pool announced the waterslides would be closing for the rest of the day. On Tuesday, it was only shut off once, and people were able to hit the slides again.

Trending Now

People feel there should be some surveillance to help prohibit the emergency shut-off from being hit.

“If that is an issue, someone should be watching it,” said Remy Petry. “They should have someone supervising it.”

“Maybe put cameras there, kick the kids out that are doing that, I guess,” Howard Nixon said.

Despite the problems, people say they understand there will be growing pains with the new project.

The City of Regina declined to comment on the issue at this time but officials are expected to host a press conference at the pool Thursday.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of ReginaPoolWascana Poolspray padRegina PoolsWascana Pool emergency shut offWascana Pool waterslide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content