Canada

Post mortem shows pilot whales were healthy before they swam ashore and died in N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 10:59 am
Click to play video: '8 whales die, 3 survive following stranding on Port Hood, N.S. beach'
8 whales die, 3 survive following stranding on Port Hood, N.S. beach
Footage captured on Sunday by local Lianna Gillis shows a number of beached whales in the Cape Breton community of Port Hood. Three whales were rescued thanks to the efforts of community members, however, eight died.
Animal autopsies on a group of pilot whales that washed ashore last weekend on Cape Breton indicate the whales were healthy.

Tonya Wimmer, executive director of the Marine Animal Response Society, says necropsies performed on eight of the whales suggest the animals were not following a sick member who had become disoriented and led them to shore.

The full results of the necropsies haven’t yet been determined, but Wimmer says the whales potentially swam to their deaths because they weren’t paying attention to where they were going.

A number of pilot whales washed ashore in Port Hood, Cape Breton over the weekend. View image in full screen
A number of pilot whales washed ashore in Port Hood, Cape Breton over the weekend. Lianna Gillis

Wimmer says whales are often following food and don’t realize the ocean water receding beneath them as they approach the shore.

Elizabeth Zwamborn, a PhD candidate at Dalhousie University’s Whitehead Lab, says pilot whales are notorious for mass-stranding events and sometimes swim ashore and die after being spooked by loud noises such as underwater explosions.

In total, 11 whales came ashore in Port Hood, N.S., but three were pushed back into the water by passersby and survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.

Cape BretonWhalesbeached whalesPilot WhalesPort HoodDead whalescape breton pilot whales
© 2023 The Canadian Press

