Man dies after suspected medical incident at sports complex in Port Hope, Ont.: mayor

A man died after a suspected medical incident at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope, Ont., on Tuesday, according to the town’s mayor.

In a message on the Municipality of Port Hope’s website Wednesday morning, Mayor Olena Hankivksy stated it was “with a heavy heart and great sadness” she had to report that on Tuesday evening a man died as a result of a “suspected medical incident” at the centre.

She said municipal staff who are “highly trained” in emergency response administered CPR on the man. CPR continued until Northumberland Paramedics arrived on the scene.

The mayor says the man was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg where he was pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the Municipality, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones and all those in our community impacted by this tragic loss,” stated Hankivsky.

No other details were provided.