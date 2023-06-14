63-year-old woman dead following car crash in rural N.S.

A 63-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on a highway in Hilden, N.S., on Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the RCMP, first responders arrived at the scene on Highway 2 at about 8 a.m., and learned that a Toyota Yaris and a Hummer H2 had been travelling in opposite directions when they crashed and came to a rest in the middle of the road.
“The driver, and sole occupant of the Yaris, a 63-year-old Green Creek woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.” the release continued.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old man from Hilden, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Colchester County RCMP has since reopened the highway after it was closed for several hours to allow a collision reconstructionist to inspect the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.” police said.
