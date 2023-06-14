Menu

63-year-old woman dead following car crash in rural N.S.

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 11:17 am
Police say a 63-year-old woman from Green Creek, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle car crash that occurred in Hilden, N.S., on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A 63-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on a highway in Hilden, N.S., on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the RCMP, first responders arrived at the scene on Highway 2 at about 8 a.m., and learned that a Toyota Yaris and a Hummer H2 had been travelling in opposite directions when they crashed and came to a rest in the middle of the road.

“The driver, and sole occupant of the Yaris, a 63-year-old Green Creek woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.” the release continued.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old man from Hilden, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Colchester County RCMP has since reopened the highway after it was closed for several hours to allow a collision reconstructionist to inspect the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.” police said.

