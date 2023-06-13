SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 5:29 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post
Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

More on Sports
Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Sponsored content

Sports

Catcher Danny Jansen returns to Blue Jays roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BALTIMORE – Catcher Danny Jansen was reinstated from the Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday and he was available to play in Toronto’s game versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Jansen’s return to the roster following a left groin strain was just one in a series of moves the Blue Jays made before starting a three-game series in Baltimore to kick off a nine-game road trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Infielder Brandon Belt was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sunday with left hamstring inflammation.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the paternity list.

Infielder Ernie Clement and right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis were recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Trending Now

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman was also optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

Sponsored content