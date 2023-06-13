Menu

Canada

Review of judicial complaints must be more transparent, chief justice urges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 12:20 pm
Canada’s chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.

At a news conference Tuesday, Richard Wagner says he is “not comfortable” with the current process because it is too opaque and insufficiently clear for the public.

Russell Brown retired from the Supreme Court of Canada on Monday, ending a probe into allegations of misconduct.

The Canadian Judicial Council said it no longer has jurisdiction to continue investigating allegations of misconduct stemming from an event at an Arizona hotel in January.

Click to play video: 'Canadians should have confidence in Court integrity and impartiality, says chief justice of Canada'
Canadians should have confidence in Court integrity and impartiality, says chief justice of Canada

Brown has vigorously denied accusations that he was intoxicated and harassed a group of friends at an event at an upscale resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Brown, appointed to the Supreme Court eight years ago, had been on leave since Feb. 1, pending the outcome of the council’s review.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

