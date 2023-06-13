Review of judicial complaints must be more transparent, chief justice urges

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.

At a news conference Tuesday, Richard Wagner says he is “not comfortable” with the current process because it is too opaque and insufficiently clear for the public.

Russell Brown retired from the Supreme Court of Canada on Monday, ending a probe into allegations of misconduct.

The Canadian Judicial Council said it no longer has jurisdiction to continue investigating allegations of misconduct stemming from an event at an Arizona hotel in January.

2:00 Canadians should have confidence in Court integrity and impartiality, says chief justice of Canada

Brown has vigorously denied accusations that he was intoxicated and harassed a group of friends at an event at an upscale resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Brown, appointed to the Supreme Court eight years ago, had been on leave since Feb. 1, pending the outcome of the council’s review.