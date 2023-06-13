Special Air Quality Statement issued for smokey Saskatoon

See more sharing options

As wildfires rage across Canada, Saskatchewan is seeing smoke spread across the province.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Saskatoon, adding that the city has a 10+ risk on the Air Quality Health Index, along with Buffalo Narrows and Prince Albert.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms rolling in.

A University of British Columbia project called Firesmoke Canada is tracking the wildfire smoke across the country, showing a map largely engulfing Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Environment Canada said the smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The statement warns that people with lung disease, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors are at a higher risk of health effects from the smoke.

Residents should check on the air quality index, as well as monitor their own symptoms.