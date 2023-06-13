Miss Canada winner from Brantford seeks to inspire women in STEM jobs

Send this page to someone via email

A construction inspector with the city of Brantford, Ont. who added the title of Miss Canada to her resume says entering the pageant was about doing something “out of the norm.”

Ashley Borzellino says she intends to use her new platform to advocate for occupational diversity and a goal of raising awareness to increase women’s participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or “STEM.”

“It wasn’t for the crown and the fashion or any of the other little perks in between, because realistically you could just go and buy it if you really want it that badly,” Borzellino told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“It’s more for the responsibility that comes with it and what you stand for.”

A Hamilton high school grad and alum of Mohawk College’s civil engineering technology program, the 25-year-old is looking to be an inspiration to get more women into technology and engineering shaking disproportionate numbers placing only about 21 power cent of Canadian females in professional roles.

“My guidance counsellor was actually the one that had recommended this path to me based on my math grades, and I’m very open-minded, … so I just kind of went for it. I ended up excelling in it,” Borzellino revealed.

Founded 1946 in Hamilton, Miss Canada was open to candidates between 20 and 33 years old from all the provinces.

The event was reimagined in 2009 after a 15-year hiatus due to low TV ratings and expensive production costs.

Up until 1962, the event sent delegates to the Miss America pageant.

From 1979 to 1992, winners of Miss Canada went on to compete for Miss Universe.