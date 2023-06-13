Lost precious documents in the wildfires? IRCC will replace them for free

Send this page to someone via email

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Monday announced that it would be replacing documents such as passports, permanent resident cards and citizenship certificates lost in wildfires for free.

IRCC added in its statement that international students, temporary foreign workers and visitors whose status is set to expire by Sept. 30 and who have been affected by the wildfires will be able to apply for extensions and restorations free of charge.

These documents include:

– permanent resident cards

– Canadian citizenship certificates

– Canadian passports

– other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to wildfires — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) June 12, 2023

Foreign workers who’ve applied for an extension of their work permit will continue to remain eligible to work in Canada as per the conditions of their original visas while their applications are being processed.

“Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will issue free replacement documents for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents directly affected by the wildfires,” the statement read.

“These include permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to wildfires.”

These measures will be in place till Sept. 30.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said as the fires continue, the government wants to make sure the process is easier for replacing any documents that are lost to the flames.

Canada’s Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said on Monday that Canada was experiencing its worst wildfire season in the 21st century.

More than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far in 2023.

As of Monday, there were 431 active fires still raging across Canada.

A study published last month showed that 37 per cent of the area burned in wildfires in southwestern Canada and the western United States between 1986 and 2021 was directly linked to carbon emissions that can be traced back to 88 major fossil fuel producers and cement manufacturers.