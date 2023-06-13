Menu

Consumer

Stellantis recalling more than 354K Jeeps worldwide

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 13, 2023 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Stellantis deal: Trudeau says world ‘paying attention’ to Canada’s supply chains'
Stellantis deal: Trudeau says world ‘paying attention’ to Canada’s supply chains
When asked whether Canada has presented a deal to manufacturer Stellantis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa on Friday that he “won’t go into details” about the ongoing conversation but that the government will continue to get “the right deals” for Canadians. “The world is paying attention to the supply chains that Canada has to offer,” Trudeau said – Jun 2, 2023
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Click to play video: 'Stellantis has new offer to keep EV gigafactory in Windsor, Ont.'
Stellantis has new offer to keep EV gigafactory in Windsor, Ont.

Stellantis says in the documents that it’s aware of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem. But as of May 25 it had no reports of crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions are not affected. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

