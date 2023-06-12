Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Selkirk RCMP arrest man in connection with firearm discharge

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 4:30 pm
Selkirk RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man on June 10 after receiving reports of a firearm being discharged at a residence in St. Andrews. View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man on June 10 after receiving reports of a firearm being discharged at a residence in St. Andrews. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody following an investigation by Selkirk RCMP of a firearm being discharged at a residence in St. Andrews, Man.

Officers received a report on June 9, at approx. 8:35 a.m., of someone discharging their weapon at a resident in the rural municipality. A 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting a firearm at someone. The victim was not physically injured.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on June 10, where police seized a firearm and a pellet gun.

The suspect faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, the careless use of a firearm, and the unauthorized possession of a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Selkirk hotel scene of police situation Monday morning'
Selkirk hotel scene of police situation Monday morning
RCMPPoliceFirearmSelkirkCustodySt. AndrewsOffencesDischarge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content