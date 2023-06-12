Selkirk RCMP arrest man in connection with firearm discharge

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody following an investigation by Selkirk RCMP of a firearm being discharged at a residence in St. Andrews, Man.

Officers received a report on June 9, at approx. 8:35 a.m., of someone discharging their weapon at a resident in the rural municipality. A 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting a firearm at someone. The victim was not physically injured.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on June 10, where police seized a firearm and a pellet gun.

The suspect faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, the careless use of a firearm, and the unauthorized possession of a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.