Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Atlantic premiers want to expand doctor registry to other health care workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia doctor waitlist to get data upgrade after move to Action for Health website'
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist to get data upgrade after move to Action for Health website
Nova Scotia’s health minister announced the Need a Family Practice Registry report is moving locations to its Action for Health website. As Megan King reports, the move looks to allow more access to data and resources, as the primary care waitlist reaches more than 140,000 Nova Scotians. – Apr 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Atlantic Canada’s premiers say they want to expand a registry of physicians and surgeons to include other health-care professionals.

The region’s four premiers first announced the registry in February and said it would make it easier for doctors to work across the Atlantic region.

After meeting today, a statement by the four leaders says they want to expand the registry but don’t identify the health-care workers who would be included.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says that 87 physicians in Atlantic Canada have opted into the registry since it took effect on May 1.

Meanwhile, the premiers are calling once again for the federal government to clarify the economic impacts of clean fuel regulations that take effect July 1.

Trending Now

They say the measures will significantly increase prices for gasoline and diesel — a claim refuted by the federal government and some environmental groups.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickDoctorsDoctor ShortagePremiersAtlantic PremiersDOCTOR REGISTRYphysician registry
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content