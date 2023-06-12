Menu

Headline link
Crime

Shooting in Aurora, Ont. kills 1 person, injures another

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 3:03 pm
York Regional Police on the scene of a shooting in Aurora, Ont., reported on Monday, June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
York Regional Police on the scene of a shooting in Aurora, Ont., reported on Monday, June 12, 2023. Global News
One person has died and another is injured after a daylight shooting in a town north of Toronto.

Officers with the York Regional Police were called to a shooting on Stubbs Lane in Aurora, Ont., just after midday on Monday. The lane is near Leslie and Wellington streets.

Police said in a tweet that one victim had died at the scene and that a second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

York police said the shooting took place in a home in the area, and that the relationship between the shooter and the victims was not yet clear.

Investigators said the victim who died was male and a woman was taken to hospital.

The public was told to expect a police presence in the area while an investigation takes place.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating possible hate-motivated altercation at Vaughan, Ont. LCBO'
Police investigating possible hate-motivated altercation at Vaughan, Ont. LCBO

