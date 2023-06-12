3 children, driver airlifted to hospital following Quebec bus crash

See more sharing options

Three children and one adult were seriously injured Monday morning after crash involving a school bus in Ste-Marguerite-Marie, in Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Doiron said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Chemin Kempt.

“There were 11 students between the ages of seven and 13 on the bus,” he said.

Three of the eleven children suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospitals outside the region.

“The bus driver was also airlifted out,” Doiron said.

He added, however, that none of victims appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The remaining students on the bus were taken to local area medical facilities to be examined but Doiron said most had suffered minor injuries and had since been released.

Police believe the driver of the bus may have suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel causing the bus to crash into a ditch.

Doiron said the bus was found upright in the ditch, explaining it hadn’t flipped over and was still on its wheels.

The investigation is ongoing.