Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 children, driver airlifted to hospital following Quebec bus crash

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:38 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three children and one adult were seriously injured Monday morning after crash involving a school bus in Ste-Marguerite-Marie, in Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Doiron said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Chemin Kempt.

“There were 11 students between the ages of seven and 13 on the bus,” he said.

Three of the eleven children suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospitals outside the region.

“The bus driver was also airlifted out,” Doiron said.

He added, however, that none of victims appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The remaining students on the bus were taken to local area medical facilities to be examined but Doiron said most had suffered minor injuries and had since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the driver of the bus may have suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel causing the bus to crash into a ditch.

Doiron said the bus was found upright in the ditch, explaining it hadn’t flipped over and was still on its wheels.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Safety concerns as school bus driver and OPP officer killed in Woodstock collision'
Safety concerns as school bus driver and OPP officer killed in Woodstock collision
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeschool bus crashQuebec Bus CrashQuebec school busMrc MatapédiaSainte-Marguerite-Marie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content