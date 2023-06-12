Menu

Okanagan weather: Hot start to the last full week of spring

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 3:40 pm
The chance of showers continues into the day on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The chance of showers continues into the day on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather
It was a beautiful, sunny start to the week Monday, with temperatures expected to head up to 30 C by midday.

Clouds should return to the region Tuesday with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm as afternoon highs duck toward the upper 20s C.

There’s a chance of showers on Wednesday with a big drop in temperatures behind a cold front.

Daytime highs will struggle to get into the low 20s C before returning to the mid-20s C under a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday.

More clouds will move in to finish the week on Friday with a high around 23 C.

After a sunny start on Saturday, clouds will return with a high temperature similar to Friday before showers and upper teen temperatures return for Father’s Day Sunday.

