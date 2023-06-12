Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, June 12

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 10:57 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June. 12
Toasty out there as heat continues — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Monday, June. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Survivor’s Saskatoon local, the Let’s Grow Together Garden Party and the Saskatoon Pride Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Survivor contestant and Saskatoon local recaps 44th season

Kane Fritzler talked about his experience on the secluded islands of Fiji.

The Saskatoon local was born in Moose Jaw, noting he never thought he’d get the opportunity to be on Survivor.

He talked about how he got used to the hunger, but said the pouring rain was the biggest reminder of their situation.

Survivor contestant and Saskatoon local recaps 44th season

Prairie Grazer holds garden party as part of Women for Wishes campaign

Meghan Hawkins and Crystie Zyla with Prairie Grazer talked about their upcoming garden party to support the Make a Wish Foundation.

Hawkins said the Let’s Grow Together Garden Party is part of their goal to give back to the community.

Zyla said people can expect an evening of delicious food and drinks on June 22, noting the event takes place at TCU Place.

Prairie Grazer holds garden party as part of Women for Wishes campaign

Saskatoon Pride Board member outlines Pride festivities

Claire Wyant with Saskatoon Pride ran through some of the events going on throughout the week as part of Pride Month.

Wyant spoke about events, such as art gallery shows and barbecues.

She said people can find the full list of activities on the Saskatoon Pride website.

Saskatoon Pride Board member outlines Pride festivities

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June. 12

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, June. 12.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June. 12
Saskatoon NewsLGBTQ2survivormake-a-wish foundationSaskatoon Pride FestivalPrairie GrazerSaskatoon Morning News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

