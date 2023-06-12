Thousands of City of Hamilton workers support union in strike vote

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the union representing some 4,000 inside and outside City of Hamilton employees says their wage demands and what the city is offering are “far apart,” putting the group in a potential strike position.

Jay Hunter with CUPE 5167 says the pay increase is “priority one” after 95.3 per cent of members voted in favour of job action called upon by the union late last week.

“I can’t give the numbers, but we generally hope to see something in the neighborhood of the rate of inflation,” Hunter told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“The employers only tabled a small percentage, which is a bit of a slap in the face for our members.”

Members have given the bargaining committee their resounding support. More information will follow the next meeting with the employers bargaining committee. The union's committee may file for a no board report if the employers monetary offer doesn't meet our members mandate. pic.twitter.com/Xhayfue3JQ — CUPE Local 5167 (@CUPELocal5167) June 10, 2023

Hunter wouldn’t reveal specifically what the union is seeking in a wage increase but says they’ve been taking “subpar collective increases” over the last few years.

The union, which represents seven city units, also contests staffers are overworked amid a continuing lack of staff brought on by the pandemic.

“We also hear that the city has given an increase of eight to 10 per cent to match market value for management non-union workers,” Hunter explained.

He says a lot of non-monetary issues have been “sorted out” since collective bargaining began in February.

Employees have been out of contact since the expiration of their last deal on Dec. 31, 2022.

After filing for third-party conciliation in mid-May, negotiators are expected back at the bargaining table no later than July 20-21.

If no deal is reached, job action is expected in late summer or early fall.

Work tied to public safety like water testing and DARTS transports, along with some staff in long-term care homes, are not expected to be affected by a work stoppage.

Global News reached out to the City Of Hamilton for comment on current negotiations but had yet to receive a response as of Monday afternoon.

