Canada

London’s Western Fair announces September concerts

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 11, 2023 2:34 pm
Burton Cummings
Canadian musician Burton Cummings will be among the acts at the Western Fair in London, Ont., this September. Western Fair
The Western Fair District in London, Ont., has announced the musicians who will perform at the annual Western Fair in the Forest City this September.

Rock musician Burton Cummings and his band will be taking the stage on Sept. 12.

As lead singer and songwriter with the band Guess Who, Burton recorded hits such as These Eyes, Laughing and No Time.

Burton is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame and Prairie Music Hall of Fame.

He’s also a six-time Juno Award winner.

Canadian music legends take to social media amid coronavirus outbreak

Indie band The Beaches will perform on Sept. 13.

They’re the Juno Award winners for Breakthrough Artist (2018) and Rock Album of the Year (2022).

Their single Grow Up Tomorrow peaked at No. 1 on alternative and rock radio in Canada for seven weeks.

The Trans-Canada Highwaymen will be performing on Sept. 14.

The band is made up of four Canadian singers and songwriters.

The four members, Moe Berg (The Pursuit Of Happiness), Chris Murphy (Sloan), Craig Northey (Odds) and Steven Page (formerly of Bare Naked Ladies), will perform hit songs and share road stories about Canada’s transformative music eras starting in the late 1980s.

This year’s Western Fair runs from Sept. 8-17.

Tickets for the concerts are available on Western Fair’s website.

