Canada

Pictou County man charged after two passengers killed in car crash

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 2:17 pm
Police say a woman and a man, both 23 years old, were passengers involved in a fatal crash in Pictou County, N.S., early Saturday. View image in full screen
Police say a woman and a man, both 23 years old, were passengers involved in a fatal crash in Pictou County, N.S., early Saturday. DD
A Nova Scotian man is facing several charges after a single-vehicle crash caused the death of two passengers early Saturday morning, police say.

According to a release from RCMP, emergency services arrived at the scene on Brookville Road in Pictou County, N.S., on June 10 at about 4:10 a.m., and discovered a brown Honda CRV had left the road and rolled.

A 23-year-old Trenton woman and 23-year-old Stellarton man, who were inside the car at the time of the crash, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver was uninjured and registered a “failed” result when undergoing a breathalyzer test.

“The driver was subsequently arrested for Impaired Operation Causing Death and was transported to the Pictou Detachment,” police said. “The driver was given an opportunity to provide samples of breath into an Approved Instrument, however, the driver refused.”

The driver, a 23-year-old man from the Pictou community of Hillside, was handed additional charges for refusing to provide a breath sample. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Sept. 5.

Brookville Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist assisted with the investigation, but it has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time,” police said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the crash. 

