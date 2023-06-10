Emergency officials search Okanagan Lake for reported missing vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency officials are searching Okanagan Lake for a vehicle that reportedly lunged down an embankment along Westside Road on Friday evening.

The incident happened just past Bear Lake Main Road, with emergency lights highly visible from across the lake.

It appears first responders spent much of the night on the water, searching the area by boat and looking along the shoreline with flashlights.

Global News reached out to West Kelowna RCMP for more information, but had yet to hear back from police.

On Saturday, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said it was called out to assist at 8 a.m., and that its boat team was on the lake with an underwater camera.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed ambulances were also dispatched to the scene Friday night, but no one was transported to hospital.

The area between Traders Cove and Wilsons Landing was down to single-lane, alternating traffic overnight and into the morning while crews were on scene.

Global News will update this story when more information is available.