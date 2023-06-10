Menu

Canada

Emergency officials search Okanagan Lake for reported missing vehicle

By Doyle Potenteau & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 8:29 pm
Reports of a vehicle falling down an embankment closes Westside Road down to one lane
Westside Road was the scene of a possible vehicle incident Friday night. First responders had closed traffic down to one lane as they investigated. As Victoria Femia reports, very limited information has been released about what happened, but there are reports a vehicle went down an embankment.
Emergency officials are searching Okanagan Lake for a vehicle that reportedly lunged down an embankment along Westside Road on Friday evening.

The incident happened just past Bear Lake Main Road, with emergency lights highly visible from across the lake.

It appears first responders spent much of the night on the water, searching the area by boat and looking along the shoreline with flashlights.

Global News reached out to West Kelowna RCMP for more information, but had yet to hear back from police.

On Saturday, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said it was called out to assist at 8 a.m., and that its boat team was on the lake with an underwater camera.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed ambulances were also dispatched to the scene Friday night, but no one was transported to hospital.

The area between Traders Cove and Wilsons Landing was down to single-lane, alternating traffic overnight and into the morning while crews were on scene.

Global News will update this story when more information is available.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

