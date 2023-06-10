Menu

National

Crime

Toronto police still searching for suspects in mosque parking lot assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 12:36 pm
2 suspects violently attack man in Toronto mosque parking lot
WATCH: Security footage captured Wednesday shows two men approaching and attacking a victim in the parking lot of a mosque in Toronto – May 12, 2023
Police have released suspect descriptions and the image of a vehicle as part of a continuing investigation into a Toronto mosque parking lot attack.

The attack was reported on May 10 before 8 p.m., when a man was assaulted while walking to his vehicle after grocery shopping, police said. The attack allegedly happened around Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue.

Video obtained by Global News appears to show the violent attack.

The surveillance video shows the victim, a 67-year-old man, walking through the parking lot of Baitul Aman Masjid when he is approached by two masked men all dressed in dark clothing.

One man appears to be holding a bat and begins striking the man while the other man can be seen kicking and punching.

The two are then seen getting into a light-coloured sedan and driving off. At the time, police said the attack did not appear to be hate-motivated.

On June 10, a month after the attack was reported, Toronto police released descriptions of two of three suspects they are looking for. They also released an image of the car the suspects appeared to leave the scene in.

The first suspect is described as a thin-built male with a black hat. Police said he wore dark clothing, a black mask and red gloves. The second was described as male, medium build and wearing dark clothing.

There is no description for the third suspect.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Police have released an image of the vehicle they believe suspects fled the scene of the mosque attack in on May 10, 2023.
Police have released an image of the vehicle they believe suspects fled the scene of the mosque attack in on May 10, 2023. TPS / Handout
