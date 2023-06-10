Stabbing in Toronto park leaves 1 man injured, suspect in custody

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed in a Toronto park on Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m., police and paramedics rushed to the scene of a stabbing in a park near Finch Avenue and Neilson Road. Toronto police said they had received reports a man had been stabbed.

When they arrived, Toronto police said they found a man with injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre to be treated.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

In an update later on Friday night, police confirmed one male suspect was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.