Canada

Construction worker killed in workplace incident: Manitoba RCMP

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 4:24 pm
Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating a workplace incident that turned fatal.

Pembina Valley RCMP were called to a construction site on Highway 306 in the Rural Municipality of Rhineland, just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday about an incident involving a worker.

A packer loaded onto a flat deck trailer had rolled off and struck a 19-year-old.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

No further information was released.

The RM of Rhineland is located between Winkler and Emerson, encompassing Altona.

