City suspends London tow truck company’s business licence after driver charged with stunt driving

The City of London, Ont., has suspected the business licence of a local tow truck company following an incident last month where several charges were laid by police.

According to a statement from the city, the director of L.O. Towing and Recovery Inc. received a licence suspension notice on Friday, restricting the business from operating at accident scenes on a highway or other municipal property for 28 days.

The suspension reportedly came a result of a driver for the company being charged with stunt driving and traveling at excessive speeds while operating a tow truck. The incident led to the vehicle’s licence plates being seized, the vehicle being impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence being suspended for 30 days.

“Driving at this excessive speed in a residential area poses a clear danger to pedestrian safety, vehicular safety and public safety,” said Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance and chief municipal law enforcement officer.

Both the driver and the owner of the company were also charged with various other Highway Traffic Act offences, including driving a vehicle without a currently validated permit, failing to carry a completed daily inspection report, improper tire on a commercial vehicle, and operating a vehicle without displaying a device, among others.

“The City is exercising its discretion to suspend this business licence with the intent of sending a clear message to tow truck owners and operators that aggressive driving and stunt tactics to be the first truck at an accident scene will not be tolerated,” Katolyk added.

According to the city, companies towing from the scene of a collision a required to be licenced and residents have the choice of whichever company they wish to use.

A full list of licensed operators can be found on the city’s website.