Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League gets tough on fighting, introduces new sanctions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 2:57 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has introduced new sanctions for fighting, including automatic suspensions for instigators and “aggressors.”

Commissioner Mario Cecchini on Friday announced the changes, which were approved in the league’s members’ assembly meeting on March 6.

The new penalties include an automatic one-game suspension for any player declared the instigator of a fight, a minimum two-game automatic suspension for any player identified as the “aggressor” and in addition to a game misconduct, an automatic one-game suspension once a player has reached his second fight instead of his third.

Click to play video: 'Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey'
Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey
Story continues below advertisement

The sanctions also include a game misconduct penalty for any player involved in a fight.

A release stated that the commissioner’s office is confident that the new regulations will further discourage QMJHL players from engaging in fights.

Trending Now

The members’ assembly also approved the addition of tablets to penalty boxes so officials can review various sequences during the game.

New cameras — located above both blue lines — will also be added to provide better angles for quicker decision-making in offside situations.

Click to play video: 'WHL has no plans to change rules on fighting'
WHL has no plans to change rules on fighting
HockeyJunior HockeyQuebec hockeyhockey violenceMario CecchiniViolence in Hockeyhockey penaltiesJunior hockey fightingQMJHL fightingQMJHL fighting sanctionsQMJHL new rulesQuebec Major Junior Hoceky League
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content