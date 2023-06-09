Amber Alert issued for two missing North Battleford children

Battlefords RCMP issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for missing seven-year-old Alexis Rosette and eight-year-old Kingsley Rosette.
The pair were last seen with their mother, 31-year-old Amber Rosette, on Thursday in the 700 block of 100th Street in North Battleford.
Their disappearance is currently being investigated as an abduction by their mother, police said.
Alexis is a girl, four feet five inches, slim, with medium brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a grey T-shirt, black pants, and sweater. The alert said she walks with an uneven gait.
Kingsley, a boy, is said to be slightly taller than Alexis with a heavy build, medium black hair and brown eyes.
Their mother Amber is five feet three inches, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top.
It is unknown if they have access to a vehicle.
Anyone who sees them should call 911.
Updates can be found on the SaskAlert website.
- WestJet will shut down Swoop, ending budget airline offering
- Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
- Wildfires may keep you inside more often this summer. Is it safe to run the AC?
- Unemployment rate rises for the 1st time since August amid ‘cracks’ in job market
Comments