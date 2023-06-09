Menu

Canada

Amber Alert issued for two missing North Battleford children

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 1:49 pm
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing from North Battleford. View image in full screen
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing from North Battleford. DD
Battlefords RCMP issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for missing seven-year-old Alexis Rosette and eight-year-old Kingsley Rosette.

The pair were last seen with their mother, 31-year-old Amber Rosette, on Thursday in the 700 block of 100th Street in North Battleford.

Their disappearance is currently being investigated as an abduction by their mother, police said.

Amber Alert for 2 missing North Battleford children View image in full screen
An Amber Alert is being issued at the request of Battlefords RCMP for 7-year-old Alexis Rosette and 8-year-old Kingsley Rosette. North Battelford RCMP

Alexis is a girl, four feet five inches, slim, with medium brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a grey T-shirt, black pants, and sweater. The alert said she walks with an uneven gait.

Kingsley, a boy, is said to be slightly taller than Alexis with a heavy build, medium black hair and brown eyes.

Their mother Amber is five feet three inches, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top.

It is unknown if they have access to a vehicle.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

An Amber Alert was issued for two missing North Battleford children Friday morning. View image in full screen
An Amber Alert was issued for two missing North Battleford children Friday morning. Global News

Updates can be found on the SaskAlert website.

Sask RCMPBattlefords RCMPSaskatchewan Amber AlertNorth Battleford Amber AlertSask amber alertalexis rosettekingsley rosette
