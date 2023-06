See more sharing options

A motorcycle collided with the back of a truck on Deerfoot Trail Friday morning and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Calgary Police closed a section of Deerfoot Trail near the Southland Drive interchange but they have since reopened the road.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries.

No cause has been determined.